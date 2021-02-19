Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign customs cooperation agreement

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan have signed a customs cooperation agreement to enhance mutual assistance, a statement issued on Friday read.

According to details, Ambassador of Pakistan to Tajikistan Imran Haider and Tajikistan Customs Service Chairman Karimzoda signed the said agreement in Dushanbe on behalf of their respective governments.

The provisions of this agreement were finalised after the exchange of information/comments between Pakistan Customs and Tajikistan Customs and subsequent approvals by both governments.

In order to ensure prompt implementation of the said provisions, Pakistan Customs authorized (through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) the country’s ambassador to Tajikistan to sign this agreement on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue, the statement read.

The said agreement would promote cooperation between the Customs authorities of the two countries through the exchange of customs-related information. Important information that would be exchanged between both countries pertains to goods and passengers; prevention and investigation of offences against Customs legislation; illicit traffic of narcotic drugs; enforcement of customs laws; research & development; enhanced/mutual foreign direct investments; and promotion of exports between both countries.

“This will go a long way in ensuring optimum trade facilitation/security for the bilateral/transit trade between both countries and will tangibly reduce the cost of doing business for the importers/exporters from both countries.”

Staff Report

