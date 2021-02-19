Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

KP govt introduces online system to monitor uplift projects in tribal districts

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has introduced an online system to actively monitor tribal districts’ development programme.

As per officials, each project under the programme will now be assessed through the online system by the officials of Planning and Development department (P&D).

The online system, developed by P&D in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, is dubbed as the “Program Approaches, Analytics and Mayor Framework”, which covers online projects from PC-1 to its completion.

Through the online system for tribal districts, all departments will be able to report their performances, which will then be reviewed by the P&D officials.

In addition, the system will be able to check any project that faces obstacles in its implementation. It will enable P&D to formulate strategies to address these obstacles in collaboration with other departments.

Aziz Buneri

