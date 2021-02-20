Increase in prices of edible items at Utility Stores notified

ISLAMABAD: Massive increase in the prices of edible items at the outlets of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was notified on Saturday after the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in this regard a day earlier.

According to the notification, the rate of ghee has been jacked up by Rs48 per kilogramme, taking the new price to Rs251 per kg. Similarly, the price of cooking oil has been increased by up to Rs29 per litre, from Rs244 to Rs273.

In addition, an increase of up to Rs20 has been made in the prices of shampoos, while the price of tea whiteners has been jacked by up to Rs32.

On Friday last, the Ministry of Industries and Production had presented a summary before the ECC regarding revision of subsidised prices of essential commodities by the USC, in accordance with an earlier ECC directive, dated 28 January, 2021.

The industries & production secretary had presented various proposals to rationalise prices of wheat flour, sugar and ghee in view of continuous fluctuations in international commodity prices. After detailed discussions, the ECC approved partial rationalisation in the prices of edible items at USC outlets.