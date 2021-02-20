Govt urged to help exporters tap $500bn global furniture market

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to support furniture manufacturers and exporters by organising exhibitions in foreign countries.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan made this demand while inaugurating the ‘Furniture and Living Expo,’ organised by the ICCI in collaboration with RF Events (SMC-Private) Limited.

Khan noted that the global furniture market was estimated at over $500 billion, but Pakistan’s share in it was nominal. He said that Pakistani foreign missions should explore the potential of Pakistani furniture products in their respective countries and share such information with chambers of commerce.

He requested the government to introduce high-tech machinery and establish more training centres so as to produce skilled workers for the furniture industry, as that would accelerate the growth of this important sector.

Khan also asked federal and provincial governments to allocate land to set up furniture cities in the metropolitans of the country in order to boost furniture exports.