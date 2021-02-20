Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Govt urged to help exporters tap $500bn global furniture market

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to support furniture manufacturers and exporters by organising exhibitions in foreign countries.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan made this demand while inaugurating the ‘Furniture and Living Expo,’ organised by the ICCI in collaboration with RF Events (SMC-Private) Limited.

Khan noted that the global furniture market was estimated at over $500 billion, but Pakistan’s share in it was nominal. He said that Pakistani foreign missions should explore the potential of Pakistani furniture products in their respective countries and share such information with chambers of commerce.

He requested the government to introduce high-tech machinery and establish more training centres so as to produce skilled workers for the furniture industry, as that would accelerate the growth of this important sector.

Article continues after this advertisement

Khan also asked federal and provincial governments to allocate land to set up furniture cities in the metropolitans of the country in order to boost furniture exports.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePlan for Gwadar oil city likely to be finalised by year-end
Next articleIncrease in prices of edible items at Utility Stores notified
Avatar
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Increase in prices of edible items at Utility Stores notified

ISLAMABAD: Massive increase in the prices of edible items at the outlets of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was notified on Saturday after the approval...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Plan for Gwadar oil city likely to be finalised by year-end

The planning process for the establishment of the largest oil city in Gwadar is expected to conclude before the end of the year. According to...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR detects 21 benami vehicles in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has identified another 21 luxury benami vehicles in Karachi. According to sources, FBR's Anti-Benami Zone-III has identified 21 vehicles...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to reactivate joint working groups to remove trade barriers 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to reactivate the forum of joint working groups (JWGs) for redressal of technical issues pending between the two...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to reactivate joint working groups to remove...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to reactivate the forum of joint working groups (JWGs) for redressal of technical issues pending between the two...

G7 leaders commit $4.3bn to finance global equitable access to tests, treatments and vaccines in 2021

PM Imran lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Moot calls for sustainable tobacco control policies to curtail losses

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.