Sindh cabinet approves subsidy on agriculture equipment

The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved subsidy on agriculture equipment whereas the provincial agricultural department has said that it is mulling over giving subsidies to the farmers by introducing new technologies.

The provincial cabinet met with Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

The Cabinet, while approving the subsidy for farmers, directed the agriculture department to design more agri-based schemes.

Later, the chief minister while observing that the province only has one controlled cold storage, ordered the authorities concerned to establish another cold storage and urged the private sectors’ investment.