PIA to continue using 12 Boeing 777 jets

Pakistan Inter­national Airlines (PIA) said that it will not ground any of the 12 Boeing 777 planes in its fleet with General Electric engines, which it added are considered to be the safest in the world.

The statement released was in response to Boeing company’s recommendation to suspend the use of 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after a jet with the same type of engine failed mid-air and caught fire, shedding debris over Denver on Saturday.

The plane, however, was able to land safely at Denver International Airport.

The manufacturer recommended airlines suspend operations until U.S. regulators identified the appropriate inspection protocol.

The 777-200s and 777-300s affected are older and less fuel efficient than newer models and most operators are phasing them out of their fleets.

“We are actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines flight UA328. While the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol,” Boeing said in a statement.

It may be mentioned here that Japan’s transport ministry has also ordered Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc to suspend the use of 777s with P&W4000 engines while it considered whether to take additional measures.

The ministry said that on Dec 4, 2020, a JAL flight from Naha Airport to Tokyo International Airport returned to the airport due to a malfunction in the left engine about 100 kilometres north of Naha Airport.