Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

OGRA proposes Rs20 hike in petrol price

By News Desk

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a massive increase in the prices of petroleum products from March, it emerged on Friday.

According to a Geo TV report, OGRA has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division suggesting an increase in the price of petrol by Rs20.7 and a hike in the price of diesel by Rs6 per litre.

The current levy on petrol stands at Rs17.97 per litre, while that on diesel stands at Rs18.36 per litre.

The final decision on prices of petroleum products will be taken by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with the prime minister.

Article continues after this advertisement

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this month rejected ORGA’s proposal to increase the price of petroleum products.

OGRA had forwarded a summary to the prime minister, seeking an increase of Rs14.07 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs13.61 per litre in the price of high speed diesel from Feb 15th.

The authority had also recommended an increase in the price of kerosene oil by Rs10.79 per litre.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStocks retreat 100 points on profit booking
Next articlePakistan’s widening trade deficit can be restrained through ‘import deletion’ under public-private partnership: PAAPAM
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

IMF cuts FBR’s collection target to Rs4.7tr

Collection target slashed by Rs263bn; FBR now needs Rs1.8tr in four months
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s widening trade deficit can be restrained through ‘import deletion’ under public-private partnership: PAAPAM

PAAPAM seeks export sectors' incentives for vendors industry to control rising trade deficit
Read more
ECONOMY

Stocks retreat 100 points on profit booking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) endured a volatile session on Friday, with the indices swaying both ways in search of a direction before...
Read more
FINANCE

K-Electric reports half-year profit of Rs6.8bn

The Board of Directors of K-Electric Ltd (KE) recently approved the company's financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2020. KE has reported a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FINANCE

K-Electric reports half-year profit of Rs6.8bn

The Board of Directors of K-Electric Ltd (KE) recently approved the company's financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2020. KE has reported a...

Bitcoin slumps 6pc, heads for worst week since March

NCC reviews progress of foreign funded power sector projects

Coinbase listing filing shows surge in revenue amid bitcoin boom

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.