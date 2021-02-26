OGRA proposes Rs20 hike in petrol price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a massive increase in the prices of petroleum products from March, it emerged on Friday.

According to a Geo TV report, OGRA has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division suggesting an increase in the price of petrol by Rs20.7 and a hike in the price of diesel by Rs6 per litre.

The current levy on petrol stands at Rs17.97 per litre, while that on diesel stands at Rs18.36 per litre.

The final decision on prices of petroleum products will be taken by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with the prime minister.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this month rejected ORGA’s proposal to increase the price of petroleum products.

OGRA had forwarded a summary to the prime minister, seeking an increase of Rs14.07 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs13.61 per litre in the price of high speed diesel from Feb 15th.

The authority had also recommended an increase in the price of kerosene oil by Rs10.79 per litre.