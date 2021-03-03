Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Pakistan to import cotton from Central Asian states

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to import cotton from the Central Asian states through Torkham border, it was learnt on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce has sought the ECC’s approval to import cotton from Afghanistan and Central Asian states, including Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Economic Coordination Committee will take up the MoC’s summary on cotton import on Friday.

As per the data released by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, cotton production in the country would most likely clock in at 7.7 million bales this year, as against the consumption of 12 million bales. Cotton ginners, on the other hand, estimated 5.5 million bales for the year.

Article continues after this advertisement

Sources said that MoC has also requested the food ministry to make arrangements for fumigation at Torkhum border. In addition, they added, the government is mulling to import cotton and yarn from India.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razzaq Dawood shared in a tweet on Wednesday that the prime minister has expressed serious concerns over the shortage and escalating prices of cotton yarn. “The PM has instructed [officials] to take necessary measures, including cross-border trade of cotton yarn, to keep the momentum of value-added exports,” he added.

According to sources, APTMA is currently exerting pressure on the government, asking it not to allow cotton and yarn import from India as some millers have allegedly hoarded the commodity owing to which rates were high in the market.

Presently, the price of cotton is at an all-time high of Rs12,000 per maund.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDollar slips to Rs157.13 as rupee continues recovery
Next articlePTA issues mobile device manufacturing regulations
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

3 COMMENTS

  1. We need to strengthen indigenous Cotton Research Institutes, such as Pakistan Central Cotton Committee. APTMA is still not paying Cess to PCCC, Resulting in Starving of PCCC Scientists with out their salaries. As you sow, So shall you reap. With out strengthen research, Production can not be Increased. Mafias do not care the country they just seek their own benefit. Govt. should take the PCCC scientists and Cess should be collected by FBR, for the smooth running of research activity to make our country sustainable.

  3. Indian cotton will always be cheaper than Central Asian cotton, just like Indian wheat will always be cheaper than Russian or Kazakh wheat.

    If Pakistan is dreaming that India will bring back article 370 in Kashmir then they are bigger fools than I previously thought, India will never bring back article 370 or make Kashmir a separate state.
    Indians will continue to buy land in Kashmir and till the demographics in the favor of Hindus.

    But if Pakistan wants to trade with India then India will welcome its step son with open arms.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Italy mulling over setting up gemstones training institute in GB

ISLAMABAD: The government of Italy is considering establishing a training institute to promote the gems and jewellery and gemstone industry in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). A...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt likely to reappoint Shauzab Ali as SECP commissioner

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance is mulling over reappointing Shauzab Ali as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) commissioner for a term of...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC to approve first instalment of payment for IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s economic coordination committee (ECC), during its meeting next week, is likely to approve the payment of Rs85 billion to Independent...
Read more
HEADLINES

Action against sugar mafia on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to take strict action against those involved in the sugar crisis as fears of price hikes on basic commodities...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

LG officially shutting down worldwide mobile phone business

SEOUL: South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set...

Govt likely to reappoint Shauzab Ali as SECP commissioner

ECC to approve first instalment of payment for IPPs

Profit E-Magazine Issue 135

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.