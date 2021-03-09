Sign inSubscribe
PSX appoints chief regulatory officer

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has appointed Ajeet Kumar as the chief regulatory officer (CRO), according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Kumar is an MBA in finance from IBA and has cleared the CFA Level II programme.

He has been associated with PSX for more than seven years and is a core team member of the Regulatory Affairs in the capacity of deputy general manager, policy and regulations development officer as well as the Regulatory Affairs Committee (RAC) of the PSX Board of Directors (BoD) secretary.

He has overall 11 years of securities market experience which also includes his association with SECP prior to joining PSX and is well versed with the local capital market dynamics, while already providing advisory and policy making support to the stock exchange’s senior management and RAC.

Staff Report

