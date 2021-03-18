Sign inSubscribe
FINANCE

Philip Morris Pakistan posts Rs1.76bn profit for 2020

By News Desk

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited has announced a profit after tax of Rs1,765 million for the year ended 31st December 2020 as compared to a loss after tax of Rs1,980 million in the corresponding period last year.

“The overall increase in profit after tax from last year is mainly due to a significant decrease in other expenses by Rs2,732 million, which is largely attributable to the one-off impairment and employee separation cost charged on account of closure of the company’s factory in Kotri during 2019,” a statement issued by the company read.

During the year under review, the company’s volume declined by 20pc, mainly reflecting the pressure faced by the legally compliant taxpaying cigarette sector from the expanding illicit one, which now accounts for approximately 37pc of the total market for the year 2020 versus 33.1pc for the year 2019 (retail audit).

The company’s contribution to the national exchequer, for the year ended December 31, 2020, in the form of excise duty, sales tax and other government levies, stood at Rs22,210 million, a decrease of 6pc compared to the preceding year. “This is mainly attributable to the excessive excise duty increases of 93pc (value tier) during federal budgets of September 2018 and June 2019 that stretched the price gap between duty evaded and duty paid cigarettes which are selling at lower prices than the minimum price prescribed under tax regime with respect to levy and collection of federal excise duty i.e. Rs63 per pack,” the statement read.

Article continues after this advertisement

During the period under review, the company’s domestic net turnover stood at Rs13,983 million, resulting in an increase of 7pc driven by the excise-led price increase in June 2019 coupled with price increase in February 2020; both were essential to offset the adverse impact of severe volume decline of 20pc versus 2019. The company’s exports turnover stood at Rs2,613 million ($16.3 million), showing a significant increase as compared to last year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan seeks enhanced trade ties with Kuwait
Next articleCCoP approves reserve price for Services International Hotel
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

MoC approves Rs950m for export-related projects

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday approved Rs950 million for export-related projects with an aim to provide competitiveness to the export value chain. The...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

NA body expresses concern over additional import of wheat

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Commerce has expressed serious concerns over the government's decision to import 300,000MT wheat despite the arrival of...
Read more
ECONOMY

SBP reserves up $4m to $13bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose 0.03pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the central...
Read more
ECONOMY

PM to announce Rs250bn uplift plan for GB soon

ISLAMABAD: As the apex committee constituted by the federal government has completed its proposals for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) development plan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

PM to announce Rs250bn uplift plan for GB soon

ISLAMABAD: As the apex committee constituted by the federal government has completed its proposals for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) development plan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is...

CCoP approves reserve price for Services International Hotel

Philip Morris Pakistan posts Rs1.76bn profit for 2020

Pakistan seeks enhanced trade ties with Kuwait

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.