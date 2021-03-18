Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

SBP reserves up $4m to $13bn

By News Desk

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose 0.03pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday.

On March 12, forex reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $13,019.7 million, up $4 million compared with $13,016.1 million in the previous week. The central bank gave no reason for the increase in reserves.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,159.1 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,139.4 million.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM to announce Rs250bn uplift plan for GB soon
Next articleNA body expresses concern over additional import of wheat
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

MoC approves Rs950m for export-related projects

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday approved Rs950 million for export-related projects with an aim to provide competitiveness to the export value chain. The...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

NA body expresses concern over additional import of wheat

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Commerce has expressed serious concerns over the government's decision to import 300,000MT wheat despite the arrival of...
Read more
ECONOMY

PM to announce Rs250bn uplift plan for GB soon

ISLAMABAD: As the apex committee constituted by the federal government has completed its proposals for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) development plan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is...
Read more
ECONOMY

CCoP approves reserve price for Services International Hotel

Committee allows hiring of transaction adviser for award of DISCOs' management contracts
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

PM to announce Rs250bn uplift plan for GB soon

ISLAMABAD: As the apex committee constituted by the federal government has completed its proposals for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) development plan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is...

CCoP approves reserve price for Services International Hotel

Philip Morris Pakistan posts Rs1.76bn profit for 2020

Pakistan seeks enhanced trade ties with Kuwait

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.