What is wrong with Mian Textile Mill? A lot, apparently

Often, in these pages, we discuss what is wrong with a company. So when we are starting out our analysis, we look at a few classic examples that can tell us a lot. These include their losses, their missteps, and their bad strategic planning. All of these normally pop up as concerns particularly when we are talking about the textile industry, which has been visibly crumbling ever since the textile crisis of the 2010s. Mill after mill has been falling on the defaulter list and ceasing production. Most end up either being merged and consolidated with other mills, or there are often vague announcements of moving into, say, the rental space.

But for all their problems, Mian Textile Mill has not dealt with the problem with vague statements. The new acquirer of the mills submitted a 14 slide powerpoint deck to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on February 22, 2021, detailing exactly how Mian Textile Mill might become profitable again. However, to understand how the mill can be revitalized, it is important to get a sense of how badly the mill struggled to begin with. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: