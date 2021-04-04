Here comes the rupee roller-coaster

It was in September 1992 that George Soros became a household name. Or at least famous amongst those who read the financial press. In that month, he successfully predicted that the value of the British pound would go down and bet heavily against it, making more than $1 billion for himself and his investors over a span of just four weeks.

One of these days, somebody will do the same thing to the Pakistani rupee and they will deserve every penny of profit they make off the folly of the government of Pakistan’s macroeconomic policies.

Dear reader, it is happening again. The government of Pakistan is undertaking a series of economic actions meant to hold the value of the rupee at a stable rate against the US dollar, a policy that sounds like it is the right thing to do, but has invariably been the cause of every single economic crisis in Pakistani history except two (those would be the two that followed the 1965 and 1971 wars).

At this point, we at Profit have spent so much time trying to persuade the government of Pakistan to leave the exchange rate alone – to absolutely no avail, we might add – that we have decided to simply give up.

The point of this article is not to tell the government what it should be doing in terms of macroeconomic policy. No, the point of this story is to tell you, the reader, what you should do in anticipation of the inevitable economic crash that will come once the government is unable to prop up the value of the rupee any longer.