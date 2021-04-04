Sign inSubscribe
Here comes the rupee roller-coaster

We have seen this movie before: the rupee crashes, then stabilizes, then the government takes it too far in keeping the exchange rate constant. Here is what you can do to survive the inevitable crash that will come soon

Farooq Tirmizi
By Farooq Tirmizi

It was in September 1992 that George Soros became a household name. Or at least famous amongst those who read the financial press. In that month, he successfully predicted that the value of the British pound would go down and bet heavily against it, making more than $1 billion for himself and his investors over a span of just four weeks.

One of these days, somebody will do the same thing to the Pakistani rupee and they will deserve every penny of profit they make off the folly of the government of Pakistan’s macroeconomic policies.

Dear reader, it is happening again. The government of Pakistan is undertaking a series of economic actions meant to hold the value of the rupee at a stable rate against the US dollar, a policy that sounds like it is the right thing to do, but has invariably been the cause of every single economic crisis in Pakistani history except two (those would be the two that followed the 1965 and 1971 wars).

At this point, we at Profit have spent so much time trying to persuade the government of Pakistan to leave the exchange rate alone – to absolutely no avail, we might add – that we have decided to simply give up. 

The point of this article is not to tell the government what it should be doing in terms of macroeconomic policy. No, the point of this story is to tell you, the reader, what you should do in anticipation of the inevitable economic crash that will come once the government is unable to prop up the value of the rupee any longer.

This story will first lay out our case for why we think the government is artificially intervening in the currency markets, why it is unsustainable and hence the wrong economic policy, why a crash is inevitable, some estimates of when we think the crash will happen, and what you can do to protect your assets when that eventually happens.

