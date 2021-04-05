Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC to approve first instalment of payment for IPPs

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s economic coordination committee (ECC), during its meeting next week, is likely to approve the payment of Rs85 billion to Independent Power Plants (IPPs).

According to sources, the Ministry of Energy sent a summary to the committee in this regard after receiving a clearance letter from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Tariff of these power companies, which will be reduced after the government clears 40 per cent of their dues in the first instalment, will benefit the country with approximately Rs60 billion per annum,” said sources.

However, payments will not be made to power producers under investigation by NAB Lahore. The power division will only make the promised payments after NAB gives the companies a clean chit otherwise the ministry itself would be investigated.

Article continues after this advertisement

Sources said that the payments had become complex for both the power division and finance division as NAB was not allowing them to begin implementing the agreements while the deadline for the payment under the new agreement was March 29 as the federal government had promised to clear payments within 30 business days from February 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that the power division believes that any step taken in haste may create problems for the concerned officials dealing with the payments and are ensuring that all possible legal requirements are fulfilled.

On the other hand, it is estimated that if the pending dues are not given, IPPs which were established under the power generation policy of 1994, will not be able to ensure fuel storage for their plants.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 135
Next articleGovt likely to reappoint Shauzab Ali as SECP commissioner
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Italy mulling over setting up gemstones training institute in GB

ISLAMABAD: The government of Italy is considering establishing a training institute to promote the gems and jewellery and gemstone industry in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). A...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt likely to reappoint Shauzab Ali as SECP commissioner

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance is mulling over reappointing Shauzab Ali as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) commissioner for a term of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Action against sugar mafia on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to take strict action against those involved in the sugar crisis as fears of price hikes on basic commodities...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTA directs Jazz to discontinue use of ‘Super 4G’ in adverts 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has directed Jazz to discontinue using the term 'Super 4G' in all sorts of advertising including commercials and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

LG officially shutting down worldwide mobile phone business

SEOUL: South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set...

Govt likely to reappoint Shauzab Ali as SECP commissioner

ECC to approve first instalment of payment for IPPs

Profit E-Magazine Issue 135

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.