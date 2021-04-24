Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Cigarette sales continue unabated despite hefty taxes

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Despite the increase in tax rates and graphical health warning on cigarette packs, illegal sales are increasing while the production and sales volume of the tax-paying cigarette industry is constantly shrinking.

Research reveals that despite a steady increase in government tariffs on cigarettes in Pakistan, there has been no significant decline in demand and sales of cigarettes, which is proving to be a challenge in the success of the government’s policy of making cigarettes expensive and out of reach. 

Illicit cigarette consumption in the country is 32.6 billion sticks out of 80 billion sticks annually. The market share of the illicit cigarette trade is about 40 per cent in Pakistan, causing the national exchequer a loss of Rs70 billion annually through tax evasion.

These figures call into question the government’s policy of sticking to the only way to impose a tax on cigarettes to protect public health.

Article continues after this advertisement

“These figures show that despite the government’s continued efforts to discourage smoking, demand and sales of cigarettes have remained stable over the years, with all credit going to illicitly sold cigarette brands which are giving smokers the opportunity to continue using cheaper cigarettes,” said an expert.

Former FBR chairman, Shabbar Zaidi, has also pointed out that products with higher tax rates are more prone to tax evasion and smuggling. According to Zaidi, cigarettes in Pakistan are also among the products on which the tax rate is more than 70pc.

Zaidi, a renowned tax authority in Pakistan, considers technology a more effective tool than tax measures to control the undocumented economy.

A review of sales statistics over the past four years shows that when tax on cigarettes was increased, a significant number of smokers shifted to low-cost and illegal alternative cigarette brands which are being sold at a price much below the government fixed price of Rs63.

According to industry experts, if the government is serious about curbing the trend of smoking in the country, it will have to curb the booming illicit cigarette trade and ensure strict enforcement of relevant laws on companies selling illegal cigarettes.

At the same time, obstacles in the way of technology-based track and trace systems have to be removed so that the damage caused to the public exchequer along with public health can be remedied.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCurrent account remains in surplus for 9MFY21
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Current account remains in surplus for 9MFY21

Pakistan managed to maintain a current account surplus during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY21), indicating that the fiscal year...
Read more
HEADLINES

World Bank approves $400m for KP

The World Bank (WB) has approved a new loan of $400 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for addressing staff and budget issues in education and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Chinese company to invest $2.4bn in CPEC Kohala Hydel Project

ISLAMABAD: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Chinese Three Gorges Company on Friday signed agreements related to 1124 megawatt Kohala Hydel...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR orders exemption of tax on special, judicial allowance

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPRs) and field formations to not deduct tax on account...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR orders exemption of tax on special, judicial allowance

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPRs) and field formations to not deduct tax on account...

Honda aiming for 100pc electric vehicles by 2040

Imran Khan

PM thanks expats for remitting $1bn through Roshan Digital Account

Karachi-based Suzuki dealership involved in benami sales of vehicles; FBR starts probe 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.