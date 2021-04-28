Sign inSubscribe
Power tariff likely to decrease by up to 68 paisa per unit

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to slash power tariff by up to 68 paisa per unit under the head of monthly fuel price adjustment (FPA) for the month of March 2021.

In that regard, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), in an application, had earlier sought NEPRA’s approval for 61 paisa per unit decrease in the electricity tariff on account of FPA. NEPRA on Wednesday concluded its hearing on the matter.

During the course of the hearing on FPA for March 2021, the NEPRA has hinted to decrease the power tariff by 63 to 68 paisa per unit. However, NEPRA will soon issue a detailed decision on the FPA after a thorough scrutiny of data and examining of the relevant records.

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

