Govt may renegotiate IMF deal

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin hinted at renegotiating deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said the organisation was being unfair with Pakistan, according to a report by a local media outlet.

The report claims that Tarin has said that IMF’s demand to raise electricity tariff is unreasonable and argued the hiking the tariff will only increase corruption in the country, adding that he is trying to convince IMF that the tariff hike is causing inflation.

“We have assured IMF of reducing circular debt but demand of increasing tariff is not understandable,” he added.

The minister also warned that if GDP growth is not increased to at least 5 per cent, country will be facing serious crisis in next four years.

Earlier on Sunday, the finance minister assured consultation with all stakeholders in the budget preparation process to achieve goals of sustainable development and inclusive growth.

In an online meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Tarin appreciated budget proposal presented by the representative of traders and industrialists.

He was of the opinion that much needs to be done and the measures have to be radical and sustainable incremental changes in consultation with the business community.

The finance minister referring to the presentation by FPCCI on ‘Reduced Taxes for Accelerated Growth and Enhanced Tax Revenue’, appreciated the tax policy and principle concept and assured to continue consultation and consideration over the tax simplification and reduction proposals.

On the various tax rates proposed by FPCCI, he said these could be further discussed for its outcome.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Muggo apprised the finance minister on issues being faced by the businesses, industries and trader communities of Pakistan. He pointed out a number of reasons including the required paradigm shift in the present taxation structure towards the need of recovering the ailing economy.

Maggo stressed on due representation of FPCCI on all boards and councils constituted for considering the ease of doing business and improving competitiveness of economic produce to bid more exports and reduce imports.

He said the growth of economy and economic stimulus during Covid-19 to be preferred over fiscal consolidation, which is achievable in low tax rates, broadening of tax base and bringing in compulsory registration of potential tax payers, otherwise to be filers in the system.

“In the present taxation system tax collection and adjudications are performed by same tax officials in negation of statuary requirement by which tax adjudication functions have to be separated and independent with no cross bordering of the same officials in collection, audit, recovery and adjudication,” the FPCCI president noted.

Shaukat Tarin assured FPCCI that he would advise Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to swiftly start a consultative process with FPCCI on reduced taxes for accelerated growth and enhanced tax revenue.

He also offered to FPCCI president to nominate one member each to twelve EAC groups which were making recommendations on economic, financial, business, and sectoral issues.