HEADLINES

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on PayPak cards

By press release

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has become the first bank to enable PayPak e-commerce acceptance on its Internet Payment Gateway (IPG), which currently services over 400+ e-commerce merchants.

The move will allow PayPak cardholders to securely perform transactions with e-commerce merchants via HBL and shop online.

HBL and 1LINK take pride in expanding financial inclusion across the country and believe that such initiatives will prove to be a milestone for not just PayPak users, but also for the development of Pakistan’s digital payments and e-commerce landscape.

On the occasion, 1LINK CEO Najeeb Agrawalla congratulated HBL on becoming the first acquiring bank accepting PayPak e-commerce payments. “HBL has always been at the forefront of digitisation and we value our partnership with HBL. This enablement brings PayPak one step closer to ubiquitous acceptance across the digital payment channels, of which e-commerce is the new normal in the wake of the pandemic. With 3D secure functionality, all 4 million plus PayPak cardholders will have the confidence to use HBL acquiring and adopt e-commerce transactions,” he added.

HBL Chief Innovation and Financial Inclusion Officer Abrar Mir said that HBL is proud to become the first acquiring bank that will enable PayPak users to use an e-commerce platform.

He added that HBL aims to be an organisation that empowers its customers to have the ability to form eco-system partnerships and deliver scalable solutions in a secure and compliant manner.

 

press release

