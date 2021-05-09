Coffee Wagera – The story of a growing local franchise

Pakistan lacks the cafe culture that is so prevalent in other countries. The coffee bars and cafes that do exist generally focus more on serving fresh, hot food, desserts, and coffee, and generally prefer that you have your meal, talk to your friends, and head on out as soon as you’re done. It is a loud, rambunctious, usually friends-and- family oriented setting.

Coffee Wagera, an up and coming small to medium sized enterprise in Karachi, is trying to change that. A completely locally grown brand, Coffee Wagera aims to be the kind of place where you can walk in, plug in your laptop, order a drink, put your head down, and get some work done for the next few hours. Essentially, a very relaxed, laid back, environment designed for people looking for that work location that is not home but not an office.

What makes Coffee Wagera even more interesting is the fact that they are already offering franchises for their coffee shops, because they believe their brand is the Starbucks style coffee franchise that Karachi has been lacking for years. Normally, local chains shy away from opening franchises because of concerns about quality control, and franchises are limited to large international names like McDonalds, KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Miniso. Even with coffee, franchises like Second Cup and Dunkin Donuts have now existed here for a while. Very few would say that a franchise of Coffee Wagera comes to mind as an investment opportunity, but it might be worth looking into.

The inspiration

Mushtaq Panjwani, who prefers to go by his nickname ‘Mush,’ was working in sales as a trainer primarily based in Hong Kong. There, he was accustomed to working from coffee shops while traveling. So on a visit back home to Karachi, when some work came up, Mush packed his bag and set out to find a coffee shop to set up camp in and get cracking.

“I went to a famous coffee shop in Karachi hoping I could get some work done the same way I have in different countries. However, when I got there I realized there were no power sockets near tables, the Wi-Fi was terrible, the coffee was outrageously expensive and more importantly, the condescending staff did not appreciate the idea of someone staying long and working,” he says.

But in that moment, Mush did not feel wronged, instead he felt like he had stumbled on to an opportunity. “A coffee shop and a restaurant are two separate types of eateries. Coffee shops like Starbucks and Cost Coffee around the world are not known for their snacks or meals but instead for their coffee. They don’t have kitchens. At most they’ll have small items to nibble on,” he says.