Pakistan and Indonesia strengthen trade ties with $10.7 million agreements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia have taken significant steps to enhance their trade relations, thanks to the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

At the recent Trade Expo Indonesia, the two nations signed several business-to-business trade agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totaling $10.7 million. These agreements encompass a variety of sectors, including coconut products, gum, copal, cocoa, dried coconut, ginger, spices, consumer goods, and auto parts.

The deals are a result of collaborative efforts among private companies, business institutions, and government agencies from both countries.

As prominent members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan and Indonesia have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade and economic matters with SIFC’s backing.

Teguh Wiyoko, Indonesia’s acting Consul General, commended the Pakistani trade delegation’s participation, noting it as a pivotal step toward strengthening economic ties, particularly with the business community in Sindh. He remarked, “This is a positive step towards fostering deeper economic cooperation.”

Abid Nisar, Chairman of the Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council, expressed optimism about the growing economic connections, emphasizing that their shared historical and cultural ties provide a solid foundation for mutual prosperity.

As a G20 member, Indonesia is eager to leverage its economic expertise to help Pakistan achieve greater stability. The initiatives promoted by SIFC are anticipated to boost Pakistan’s economy and deepen bilateral relations between the two nations.