Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan and Indonesia strengthen trade ties with $10.7 million agreements

Recent trade expo Indonesia sees key deals across multiple sectors

By News Desk
Pak-Indonesia trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia have taken significant steps to enhance their trade relations, thanks to the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

At the recent Trade Expo Indonesia, the two nations signed several business-to-business trade agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totaling $10.7 million. These agreements encompass a variety of sectors, including coconut products, gum, copal, cocoa, dried coconut, ginger, spices, consumer goods, and auto parts.

The deals are a result of collaborative efforts among private companies, business institutions, and government agencies from both countries.

As prominent members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan and Indonesia have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade and economic matters with SIFC’s backing.

Teguh Wiyoko, Indonesia’s acting Consul General, commended the Pakistani trade delegation’s participation, noting it as a pivotal step toward strengthening economic ties, particularly with the business community in Sindh. He remarked, “This is a positive step towards fostering deeper economic cooperation.”

Abid Nisar, Chairman of the Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council, expressed optimism about the growing economic connections, emphasizing that their shared historical and cultural ties provide a solid foundation for mutual prosperity.

As a G20 member, Indonesia is eager to leverage its economic expertise to help Pakistan achieve greater stability. The initiatives promoted by SIFC are anticipated to boost Pakistan’s economy and deepen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Previous article
SECP expands engagement with provincial governments for ‘Insured Pakistan’ initiative
Next article
Chinese solar technology powers lead towards green revolution
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NEPRA imposes new slabs on consumers for late payments

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has converted surcharges into slabs for those consumers who will pay their electricity bills after expiry of...

Pakistan’s IT exports surge 42% YoY, marking 12th consecutive month of growth

After a $75mn surplus in August, Pakistan’s current account surplus climbs to $119mn in September

Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in Q3CY24 despite increased taxation and foreign exchange income drop

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.