Exports to China rise 31pc in 10MFY21, says Dawood

By News Desk

Adviser to Prime Minister on Comm­erce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to China have increased by 31 per cent over the past ten months of the current fiscal year (10MFY21).

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Dawood shared details of the achievement.

“The Second Phase of Pakistan-China FTA (FTA-II) became operational on 1st January 2020. MOC is glad to share that during Jul-Apr 2021 our exports to China have increased by 31% to USD 1.951 Billion from USD 1.491 Billion in corresponding period last year,” he wrote.

“The exports increased by USD 459 million during this period. This shows that our FTA-II is working for which the credit goes to our exporters. I encourage the exporters to aggressively utilise the tariff preferences in FTA-II.”

“I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Officers @Hussain26Haider @badrpk and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters & Investors,” he said.

 

