Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan officially added to Amazon sellers list

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been added to the sellers list of Amazon, which is one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, said the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that the Ministry of Commerce will continue discussions in the Focus Group for Amazon which will include Amazon sellers as representatives besides logistic companies, various ministries, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to further guide Pakistan’s business community on how to make the best use of this opportunity. 

Dawood said, “In order to reap full benefits, a lot of hard work has to be done in training, quality assurance, improvement in logistics, payment systems, customer relationship management, etc.” 

He encouraged the breed of young entrepreneurs to train themselves in this regard and strive for continuous product improvement as a long-term continuous endeavor.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The addition of Pakistan in the sellers list of Amazon marks the accomplishment of a milestone of the National eCommerce Policy, and is the outcome of sustained engagement with Amazon since the last quarter of  2019 by the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington, and the Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Pakistani diaspora on the West Coast of the US,” he said. 

Pakistani manufacturers gaining access to a worldwide eCommerce platform with Amazon opens a new chapter of the supply chain, where Pakistani manufacturers will sell directly to customers. This new channel will encourage manufacturers to work back from customer needs, design new products, offer high quality at competitive prices, and also access new market segments. 

Amazon International Sellers Service Vice President Eric Broussard said, “We are excited to announce that as of today, Pakistani entrepreneurs are eligible to sell on Amazon.  We are eager to work with Pakistan’s dynamic business community, including small and medium-sized sellers, and help connect them with customers around the globe.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePAC moves to investigate Rs26bn scandal at National Bank 
Next articleFBR confiscates over two million illegal cigarettes worth Rs6.4mn
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s GDP growth estimated at 3.94pc for FY21

ISLAMABAD: Unlike the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank estimates about Pakistan’s GDP growth, the National Accounts Committee (NAC) of the federal government...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC directs ministries to expedite signing new PPA with K-Electric 

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Friday directed the ministries concerned to expedite the signing of a new Power...
Read more
HEADLINES

Divestment of govt shares in PPL, OGDCL halted till settlement of circular debt

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) has stopped the Divestment of government’s shares in Pakistan LNG Limited (PPL) and Oil and Gas Development...
Read more
HEADLINES

Audit finds irregularities in ADB funded development projects in KP

PESHAWAR: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has expressed grave concerns over a recent audit by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) auditor general that highlighted irregularities...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR confiscates over two million illegal cigarettes worth Rs6.4mn

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad has confiscated over two million cigarette sticks of various brands in...

Pakistan officially added to Amazon sellers list

PAC moves to investigate Rs26bn scandal at National Bank 

Omar Ayub discusses further strengthening of economic ties with Nepal, Azerbaijan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.