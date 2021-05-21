Pakistan officially added to Amazon sellers list

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been added to the sellers list of Amazon, which is one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, said the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that the Ministry of Commerce will continue discussions in the Focus Group for Amazon which will include Amazon sellers as representatives besides logistic companies, various ministries, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to further guide Pakistan’s business community on how to make the best use of this opportunity.

Dawood said, “In order to reap full benefits, a lot of hard work has to be done in training, quality assurance, improvement in logistics, payment systems, customer relationship management, etc.”

He encouraged the breed of young entrepreneurs to train themselves in this regard and strive for continuous product improvement as a long-term continuous endeavor.

“The addition of Pakistan in the sellers list of Amazon marks the accomplishment of a milestone of the National eCommerce Policy, and is the outcome of sustained engagement with Amazon since the last quarter of 2019 by the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington, and the Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Pakistani diaspora on the West Coast of the US,” he said.

Pakistani manufacturers gaining access to a worldwide eCommerce platform with Amazon opens a new chapter of the supply chain, where Pakistani manufacturers will sell directly to customers. This new channel will encourage manufacturers to work back from customer needs, design new products, offer high quality at competitive prices, and also access new market segments.

Amazon International Sellers Service Vice President Eric Broussard said, “We are excited to announce that as of today, Pakistani entrepreneurs are eligible to sell on Amazon. We are eager to work with Pakistan’s dynamic business community, including small and medium-sized sellers, and help connect them with customers around the globe.”