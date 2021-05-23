Govt encouraging foreign investors to invest in Pakistan: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government is encouraging foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

Talking to American-Pakistani entrepreneurs in New York, he said Pakistan needs a strong economy for effective foreign policy and the government is focusing on priorities at this front.

He said there has been a historic increase in foreign remittances this year and the credit goes to Pakistanis living abroad. “Pakistan has received over one billion dollars remittance during six months after launching the Roshan Digital Pakistan initiative.”

He also said the government has initiated e-visa regime to promote tourism in the country.

