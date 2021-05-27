PAECO second general conference to be held on May 31

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) is all set to host the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organisation (PAECO) from May 31 to June 3.

The conference themed “Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration” would be attended by speakers and delegations from Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member legislatures.

The conference would include opening and closing ceremonies, meetings of women parliamentarians, breakout sessions and panel discussions.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi are likely to grace the opening or closing ceremonies.

The inaugural ceremony of the conference would be held on June 1 with a welcome address by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, followed by the addresses of speakers and delegation heads, whereas the chief guest would address the culminating ceremony.

The closing ceremony of the conference would be held on June 2.