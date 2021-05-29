Sign inSubscribe
ELO mobile app surpasses 1 million downloads  

By Sponsored Content

LAHORE: Breakout e-commerce fashion store, elo, has surpassed 1 million downloads. elo has been blowing up lately, with their slick social media marketing and influencers endorsing the App.

Not very long ago fashion inspiration used to come from international catwalks and fashion weeks, and it took months for the styles to be available (if at all) in Pakistan. And that too, at steep prices!

elo, turned that around by making genuine global brands’ leftovers accessible to everyone. And that too with corporate responsibility and sustainability! In fact, in 2020 alone elo x Polo Republica saved over 4.4 million meters of fabric from getting wasted!   elo hacked the future by predicting the rise of budget-friendly, eco-friendly fashion and made us all fall in love with the brand. Club that with weekly deals, 30 Day Happiness Guaranteed,  Covid-19 Essentials and many interesting offerings. It is no surprise that the app is still gaining momentum as we speak.

elo’s rise has been nothing short of spectacular – having reached over 1 million downloads in three years since it was launched. According to elo Team, the app is expected to reach 5 million downloads by December, 2022.

This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

