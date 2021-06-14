Chagai to be linked with Gwadar, Afghan border

The federal government is planning to connect the mineral-rich Chagai district with Gwadar seaport and neighboring Afghanistan through road networks.

As per a report by Dawn that quoted sources in the National Highway Authority (NHA), the newly proposed Nokundi to Mashkel road would be extended to Panjgur district while another proposed road from Dalbandin to Chagai-cum-Ziyarat Balanoshi would be extended to Pak-Afghan border.

According to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who belongs to Chagi and also proposed the connectivity projects, the strategically important project which will not only create job opportunities but also make it possible to connect Chagai with Gwadar seaport and the rest of Makran Division.

Furthermore, another road was being constructed between Dalbandin and Chagai and Ziyarat Balanoshi would further be expanded to the Afghan border to open new avenues for trade and travel between the two countries.