HEADLINES

NCOC allows 50pc capacity for indoor dining for vaccinated citizens

By News Desk

National Command and Operation Centre on Monday stated that, in light of the declining trend in coronavirus infections, several Covid-19 limitations would be lifted, including the ban on indoor dining.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and head of the NCOC Asad Umar held a meeting of the country’s Covid response hub on Monday to assess the coronavirus situation across Pakistan.

Due to a decreased trend of Covid infections across the nation, the forum stated that several Covid-19 limitations will be lifted on July 1st.

It has now permitted restaurants to operate at 50 percent indoor capacity only for vaccinated individuals.

In a statement, the NCOC said indoor and outdoor dining had now been allowed till 11:59 pm, while indoor dining would be at 50 percent occupancy only for vaccinated individuals.

Restaurant and hotel management would institute a mechanism for checking of vaccination certificates of guests and will also ensure vaccination of respective management and staff, the NCOC said, adding takeaways will be allowed 24/7.

The NCOC meeting also allowed markets across the country to remain open till 10 pm.

With regard to weddings, the forum decided that up to 400 guests would be allowed for outdoor weddings subject to Covid-19 standard operating procedures. Indoor weddings would also be allowed, according to the press release, for up to 200 vaccinated individuals.

The forum also ordered the management of wedding halls to institute mechanisms for checking vaccine certificates of attendees and ensure staff vaccinations.

“Cinemas are allowed to re-open with strict Covid protocols for vaccinated individuals only till 1 am,” said the press release, adding that a similar requirement for management to ensure staff vaccination and a way to check visitors’ vaccine certificates.

News Desk

