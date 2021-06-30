Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Net zero goals need revival of ‘forgotten giant’ hydropower, IEA says

By Agencies

PARIS: Low-carbon hydropower capacity is vital for a faster integration of wind and solar power, but its growth is set to slow by 23% this decade without a sweeping policy and investment push, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

“Hydropower is the forgotten giant of clean electricity, and it needs to be put squarely back on the energy and climate agenda if countries are serious about meeting their net zero goals,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol in a statement.

In addition to producing massive quantities of low-carbon electricity, many hydropower plants can ramp generation up and down very rapidly, allowing for the integration of more intermittent wind and solar power output, the Paris-based agency said when presenting its Hydropower Special Market Report.

But new projects often face long lead times, lengthy permitting processes, high costs and risks from environmental assessments, as well as opposition from local communities, it said.

Article continues after this advertisement

In 2020, hydropower supplied one sixth of global electricity generation and more than all other renewables combined, meeting the majority of electricity demand in 28 emerging and developing economies with a total population of 800 million, the IEA added.

Global hydropower capacity is expected to increase by 17% or 230 gigawatt (GW) between 2021 and 2030, led by China, India, Turkey and Ethiopia, but this was nearly 25% slower than expansion in the previous decade, according to the report.

Around half of hydropower’s economically viable potential worldwide remains untapped, especially in emerging and developing economies, the IEA said.

Policymakers needed to address the hurdles and set robust sustainability standards to ensure projects were economically viable and garnered investor interest. Doing so could unblock existing project pipelines and potentially lift capacity additions by 40% through 2030, the agency said.

Still, hydropower would need to grow twice as fast through 2030 to meet renewables targets outlined by the IEA’s recent report on reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private bank
Next articleEnergy Ministry blames terminal firm for dry-docking
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Saudi Arabia plans second national airline as it diversifies from oil

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans on Tuesday to launch a second national airline as part of a broader strategy...
Read more
World Business News

Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private bank

ZURICH: Credit Suisse is considering centralising the management of its bankers to the world's wealthy, replacing a regional structure, three sources said, as part...
Read more
World Business News

International tourism not seen rebounding until 2023: UN report

GENEVA: International tourism arrivals are set to stagnate this year, except in some Western markets, causing up to $2.4 trillion in losses, a UN...
Read more
World Business News

Oil drops as Covid-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook

MELBOURNE: Oil prices dropped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Sponsored Content

Dukan.pk and Bykea collaborate to empower thousands of local sellers to...

Pakistan’s pioneering instant e-commerce platform dedicated for small to medium businesses, announced its collaboration with Bykea with a goal of providing sellers e-commerce tools...

KPD gas field in SSGC network back online: Azhar

Govt seeks portfolios to replace NBP president, BoD chairman

Energy Ministry blames terminal firm for dry-docking

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.