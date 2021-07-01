KPRA meets annual revenue target

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) successfully collected Rs20.8 billion in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21), achieving its target.

Despite the disastrous impact of the pandemic on economic activities in the province, KPRA showed 21.6 per cent growth rate in the overall revenue collection compared to FY20 wherein the authority had collected Rs17.1 billion.

It is worth mentioning that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had given a huge tax relief package to the business community by slicing down the rates of sales tax on services in 28 different sectors in the last fiscal. KPRA managed to meet its annual targets by expanding its tax net taking it to over 15,000 registered taxpayers despite the reductions.

According to details issued by the authority, every regional office showed tremendous progress in meeting their annual revenue and non-revenue targets. The South Region of KPRA was tasked to collect Rs1.5 billion which it managed to exceed.

Similarly, the Mardan Region also exceeded its annual target of collecting Rs800 million, while, the Northern Region successfully collected Rs928 million.

Further, the KPRA also exceeded the annual target given to it in the collection of Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC). The government had tasked the authority to collect Rs1,300 million in the IDC whereas it collected Rs1,410 million.