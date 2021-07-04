The saga at HUM continues

After a full year of waiting, the HUM Network has finally released their annual report for the financial year 2019-20. A glance at the report might indicate that the network delayed releasing the report for so long because it shows how the company has now faced a second consecutive year of straight losses and a lower revenue than before. However, things are not always what they seem, and while the HUM report is no glowing recommendation, it also shows that the company has managed to control some of the outrageous losses it could have had instead. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Choose Your Subscription Plan



