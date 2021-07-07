Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt to borrow another $500m from ADB for development projects

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sought a loan of $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to include DI Khan and Bannu in urban development plan, extend BRT service to Khyber Road, and provide better transport facilities in Swat and Abbottabad districts.
The government has already decided to borrow $602 million from the Asian Development Bank for sanitation services in Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Swat and Mardan. The KP government has now decided to include the upper tehsils of Swat and selected cities of Hazara division, including DI Khan and Bannu, in the same program for which an additional $200 million will be borrowed from the ADB.
Similarly, it has been decided to include Warsak Road and other feeder routes in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar by including Khyber Road for which a loan of $100 million will be obtained. Plans will also be made for sustainable urban mobility to provide transport facilities in Abbottabad and Mingora for which $200 million will be taken.
The provincial government is hopeful for $100 million loan for expansion of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project in 2023 for sustainable urban mobility in Mingora and Abbottabad, and development in Bannu, DI Khan, Bannu, Hazara Division cities and upper Swat. The loan for the project will be approved by Asian Development Bank by 2024, after which regular work on the project will begin.
After the approval of the proposed loan for the urban development project, the loan provided by the Asian Development Bank for the project will exceed $810 million, which is more than Rs 127 billion in Pakistani rupees. The provincial government has prepared a PC-1 of Rs99bn for the project, which will be approved by ECNEC in the next few days, while a separate PC-1 will be approved after getting more loans.
Similarly, for Peshawar BRT, the provincial government has already taken a loan of $335 million from the Asian Development Bank. The Euro loan has also been borrowed from the French Development Agency. The provincial government is hopeful to reach an agreement for project readiness financing in September this year.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleNigeria urges Pakistan to establish more banking channels for bilateral trade
Next articleChina reluctant to open Khunjerab border till Covid situation improves
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt removes FED, ACD, reduces ST on small cars

ISLAMABAD: As new measures to facilitate the auto sector even before the forthcoming auto policy, the government has introduced multiple incentives to reduce prices...
Read more
HEADLINES

China reluctant to open Khunjerab border till Covid situation improves

ISLAMABAD: Despite earlier agreement for opening the border with Pakistan for trade after a yearlong closure, China is still reportedly reluctant to open the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nigeria urges Pakistan to establish more banking channels for bilateral trade

LAHORE: High Commissioner (HC) of Nigeria Abioye Muhammed Bello has called for the establishment of more banking channels to facilitate trade between Pakistan and...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM lauds Pakistan’s rank on The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday commended the performance of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM lauds Pakistan’s rank on The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday commended the performance of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and...

Exports to Australia surge by 33pc in FY21: Razak Dawood

LCCI calls for boosting fashion, textile industry

Chinese Tesla challenger debuts in Hong Kong with $1.8bn IPO

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.