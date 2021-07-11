As Samaa drowns in losses, Aleem Khan offers to buy the channel

Why would you buy a television channel in Pakistan? More specifically, why would you buy a news channel in Pakistan? Even more specifically, what would convince a real estate tycoon and a Senior Minister in the ruling party to want to spend Rs3.5 billion of his hard earned money on a television channel that has been making massive losses for years?

The latest reports from the world of news media are strongly indicating that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Minister in the Punjab Government, Aleem Khan, is in the process of buying Samaa TV. And while both the management of Samma and Aleem Khan have declined to comment on the matter, employees at the television channel have revealed that layoffs, structural changes, and revisions in HR policy are already underway to pave the way for new management.

So why would Aleem Khan, or anyone for that matter, want to buy a television channel? With the state of the industry and censorship, it cannot possibly be a love for journalism. With ad revenues down and the digital medium gaining more traction by the day, the profit motive is definitely out of the question. Even if you were to not consider the censorship aspect, and even if you made a big splash and have a lot of resources, chances are that if you started a news channel tomorrow you would be much more likely to bleed out money and fail than you are to make even a small profit.

Yet Aleem Khan is more than interested, and he is not the only one. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Article continues after this advertisement Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Choose Your Subscription Plan





{Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stated that Samaa TV reached 7% of the entire population, when it actually meant to state that it reached 7% of the national television audience. The error is regretted, and a longer explanation has been added as part of the story.}