Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP earns an estimated Rs4bn tourism revenue during Eid holidays

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The arrival of millions of tourists to Malakand  and Hazara Divisions from all over the country during Eid-ul-Azha vacations generated huge employment opportunities and an estimated Rs4 billion in revenue.

For the first time in history, such a large influx of tourists arrived in Kalam and Bahrain that local hotels were not able to provide accommodation, forcing thousands of tourists to stay in tents and locals’ rooms and houses.

KP Tourism Department spokesman Latif-ur-Rehman said that because of the ban on visiting tourist destinations due to Covid-19 restrictions, millions of tourists came to KP instead.

According to Latif, more than 550,000 tourist vehicles were recorded in Malakand Division alone during Eid holidays, while more than 200,000 vehicles and more than 1 million tourists entered Galiyat whereas more than 1.2 million tourists in 300,000 vehicles visited Kaghan between July 17 and July 24.

Article continues after this advertisement

Apart from Malakand and Hazara, more than one lakh tourists visited North Waziristan.

Asif, a tourist from Karachi, said that tourist destinations in KP are facing difficulties in providing accommodation and the provincial government should improve facilities to attract foreign tourists.

He urged the tourism department to search for more destinations to reduce the burden on sites in Hazara and Malakand divisions and improve communication issues to increase tourist arrivals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also provide employment opportunities to locals of far off areas.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCDC Group agrees $50m trade finance risk sharing facility with HBL Bank UK
Next articleSBP maintains policy rate at 7pc
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC likely to give approval for importing 100,000MT sugar

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet is likely to give approval of importing 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar. Sources said that Finance Minister...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan hopeful of Saudi Arabia easing travel curbs amid ‘improved situation’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday discussed how to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions, which have stranded around 400,000 Pakistani workers back home, foreign ministers of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCCI rejects body for implementation of new industrial policy for KP

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour has expressed grave concern over ignoring the chamber in the 15-members committee, meant...
Read more
HEADLINES

Highest PSDP spending in FY21 since FY12: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the total spending under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the fiscal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Amazon eyes cryptocurrency but not poised for Bitcoin

NEW YORK: Amazon on Monday denied a report that the e-commerce giant planned to begin accepting Bitcoin payments by the end of this year,...

Oil inches up as tight supply, vaccinations outweigh virus concerns

IT exports cross record $2bn mark

SBP maintains policy rate at 7pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected].com.pk
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.