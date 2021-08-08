Chances are that during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, you have had to rely more on your web presence because of lockdowns and reliance on online shopping and ecommerce. This is true for almost all consumers that have had to face the realities of the pandemic. It is also true for businesses. As people have gone online to shop, platforms that did not have an online presence before have had to go online and others have had to ramp up their internet presence. However, with so much competition on the internet already, it is not a simple matter of setting up a website and waiting for the customers to roll in.
SEO, how it works, and why it’s important for Ecommerce
Making the most out of your online presence is not a simple matter of setting up a website
SEO is a great marketing strategy, that can boost any ecommerce business and play a role in increasing conversions.