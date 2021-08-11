Sign inSubscribe
PM to launch agri projects in Bahawalpur to uplift farmers

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Bahawalpur today, where he will launch the agricultural projects aimed at increasing produce of South Punjab, at the Kisaan Convention.

The projects will facilitate the local farmers in getting a better yield of their crops.

The prime minister will also be given a briefing on the functioning of the South Punjab Secretariat and the ongoing development projects in Bahawalpur Division.

At Lal Sohanra National Park in Bahawalpur, he will plant saplings in connection with the ongoing massive tree planting drive in the country. He will also review the latest technology used for the preservation of green cover.

