Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan exports first mango consignment to Russia

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs has processed the first fresh mango, white Chaunsa, consignment for export to Moscow under the TIR convention.

According to a press statement issued by FBR, the exporter of the said consignment is Ishfaq & Co, Okara, Sahiwal.

This was one of the first endeavors to introduce Pakistani fresh fruits and indigenous goods to Russia which will help Pakistani traders to capture markets not only in Russia but also in Europe by land route.

The consignment has left Pakistan from the Taftan border and is destined for Moscow via Tehran-Astara-Astrakhan route.

Article continues after this advertisement

The road distance from Taftan to Moscow via Astara is 4600 km and it will be covered in about seven days.

The TIR transportation will also open this route for kinnow exports as it will take about 10 days to reach Moscow through the same route as sea voyage on Karachi-Saint Petersburg route takes about 35 days and the shortened distance will increase exports to the Russian Federation and EU.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil prices pare earlier gains amid worries over Covid case spike
Next articlePakistan, Korea to further promote trade, investments
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Korea to further promote trade, investments

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, here on Tuesday said that Pakistan was looking forward to further strengthen bilateral relations with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Efforts on to discover new oil, gas reserves to meet demand: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that natural gas resources are depleting by 10 percent every year and efforts are underway to discover...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves subsidised electricity, RLNG for export sectors

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved the continuation of electricity and gas subsidy for export-oriented sectors to support the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM determined to promote SMEs: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to promote small and medium enterprises...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Efforts on to discover new oil, gas reserves to meet demand:...

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that natural gas resources are depleting by 10 percent every year and efforts are underway to discover...

ECC approves subsidised electricity, RLNG for export sectors

Chinese ports choke over China’s ‘zero tolerance’ Covid-19 policy

PM determined to promote SMEs: minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.