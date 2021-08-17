Pakistan exports first mango consignment to Russia

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs has processed the first fresh mango, white Chaunsa, consignment for export to Moscow under the TIR convention.

According to a press statement issued by FBR, the exporter of the said consignment is Ishfaq & Co, Okara, Sahiwal.

This was one of the first endeavors to introduce Pakistani fresh fruits and indigenous goods to Russia which will help Pakistani traders to capture markets not only in Russia but also in Europe by land route.

The consignment has left Pakistan from the Taftan border and is destined for Moscow via Tehran-Astara-Astrakhan route.

The road distance from Taftan to Moscow via Astara is 4600 km and it will be covered in about seven days.

The TIR transportation will also open this route for kinnow exports as it will take about 10 days to reach Moscow through the same route as sea voyage on Karachi-Saint Petersburg route takes about 35 days and the shortened distance will increase exports to the Russian Federation and EU.