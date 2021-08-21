Rupee slips against the US Dollar

In the interbank currency market, on Friday, the United States (US) dollar inched up against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), an appreciation of 10 paisas (-0.06 per cent) was registered as the greenback closed at Rs164.18 against the local unit over the previous close of Rs164.08.

Last week, the US dollar had reached a 10-month high as it traded at Rs164.01. Before this, the USD reached above 164 on October 6, 2020.

Last August, the rupee reached its all-time low of 168.43 against the US Dollar. However, it recouped some of its losses and reached a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April this year.