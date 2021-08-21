Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP reserves rise to $17.6bn

By Monitoring Report

On August 13, the foreign exchange reserves of the country held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reached $17.62 billion as they increased by $3 million on a weekly basis. The official data was released by the central bank on Friday.

The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan were $17,622 million on July 30 and they escalated by $3 million.

Reports show that the net reserves held by banks equalled $7,042.2 million. Furthermore, the overall liquid foreign currency reserves of Pakistan, including net reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $24,668.1 million.

Currently, the central bank has not given any particular reason behind the increase in reserves.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR issues clarification on use of pirated software
Next articleRupee slips against the US Dollar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Over Rs20 billion distributed among youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, in a statement on Saturday, informed that the government has currently...
Read more
HEADLINES

Current account posts $773m deficit in July

Pakistan posted a current account deficit (CAD) of $773 million in the first month of 2021-22 against a surplus of $583m in July 2020. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPEC SEZs open for third countries as well

ISLAMABAD: The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are not just limited to Chinese enterprises and all industrial ventures are...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee slips against the US Dollar

In the interbank currency market, on Friday, the United States (US) dollar inched up against the Pakistani rupee. According to the State Bank of Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CPEC SEZs open for third countries as well

ISLAMABAD: The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are not just limited to Chinese enterprises and all industrial ventures are...

Rupee slips against the US Dollar

SBP reserves rise to $17.6bn

FBR issues clarification on use of pirated software

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.