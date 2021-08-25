Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt releases Rs6bn under DLTL schemes for industries

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has announced that the release of Rs6 billion under Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

“This includes Rs5.6 billion for the textile sector and Rs400 million for non-textile sector,” the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

“I hope this will contribute to improving the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance Pakistan’s exports” he added.

He further said that he had visited the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) where he held an interactive session with members last Friday.

Article continues after this advertisement

The adviser said that GCCI is a very progressive chamber having a diversified product range and substantial exports.

“Gujranwala has all the potential to become a major engineering hub of Pakistan, and play a prominent role in Pakistan’s economic development,” he had said at the occasion.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, Egypt agree to form joint business council
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Egypt agree to form joint business council

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to work on the idea of establishing a Pakistan-Egypt Business Council and forging closer collaboration between the ministries...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ravi development project to generate $40bn revenue: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, in addition to its climate benefits, was expected to generate $40...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee hits 11-month low level to cross Rs165

Pakistan’s currency hit an 11-month low at Rs165.20 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market despite the receipt of a significant amount of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to lag behind in smartphone usage, 5G coverage until 2025

ISLAMABAD: Although smartphone users in Pakistan are expected to increase 23 per cent by 2025, the country would still be at the lowest end...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee hits 11-month low level to cross Rs165

Pakistan’s currency hit an 11-month low at Rs165.20 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market despite the receipt of a significant amount of...

Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

Pakistan to lag behind in smartphone usage, 5G coverage until 2025

KP to provide IT training to 25,000 women

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.