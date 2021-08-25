Govt releases Rs6bn under DLTL schemes for industries

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has announced that the release of Rs6 billion under Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

“This includes Rs5.6 billion for the textile sector and Rs400 million for non-textile sector,” the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

“I hope this will contribute to improving the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance Pakistan’s exports” he added.

He further said that he had visited the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) where he held an interactive session with members last Friday.

Article continues after this advertisement

The adviser said that GCCI is a very progressive chamber having a diversified product range and substantial exports.

“Gujranwala has all the potential to become a major engineering hub of Pakistan, and play a prominent role in Pakistan’s economic development,” he had said at the occasion.