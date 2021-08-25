Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Egypt agree to form joint business council

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to work on the idea of establishing a Pakistan-Egypt Business Council and forging closer collaboration between the ministries of finance of both the countries.

The agreement was made during a call on meeting of Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Tarek Mohamed Dahroug with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

They also explored the possibility of enhancing bilateral trade, with initial focus on rice and cotton, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and agreed that the level of bilateral trade was not satisfactory and there was a need to work together to enhance it substantially.

Article continues after this advertisement

While extending a warm welcome to the ambassador, the Finance Minister stated that Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed brotherly relations and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen economic and business cooperation between the two countries.

The minister further stated that Pakistan’s close relationship with the Arab World warrants higher trade levels.

He requested the ambassador to convey his best wishes to the Egyptian Finance Minister and to convey his sentiments that both countries should work together on economic front for mutual progress and prosperity.

The ambassador thanked the minister and expressed firm commitment for making measured progress for further strengthening business and economic linkages between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil retreats after two-day rally on supply issues
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Ravi development project to generate $40bn revenue: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, in addition to its climate benefits, was expected to generate $40...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee hits 11-month low level to cross Rs165

Pakistan’s currency hit an 11-month low at Rs165.20 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market despite the receipt of a significant amount of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to lag behind in smartphone usage, 5G coverage until 2025

ISLAMABAD: Although smartphone users in Pakistan are expected to increase 23 per cent by 2025, the country would still be at the lowest end...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP to provide IT training to 25,000 women

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Paktunkhwa Science and Information Technology (KPSIT) department has launched a new startup project to impart IT trainings to 25,000 people in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

MIAMI: Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, the Facebook Inc-owned app said on Wednesday, as it seeks to earn more money...

Pakistan to lag behind in smartphone usage, 5G coverage until 2025

KP to provide IT training to 25,000 women

Govt elevates Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed to chairman FBR slot

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.