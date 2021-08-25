Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

By Agencies

MIAMI: Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, the Facebook Inc-owned app said on Wednesday, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers.

Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app.

Users can click on an Instagram Shop ad to view more details about the product, browse additional items from the brand or save the product to a wishlist.

The company began testing the ads earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan to lag behind in smartphone usage, 5G coverage until 2025
Next articleRupee hits 11-month low level to cross Rs165
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil retreats after two-day rally on supply issues

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a breather after a strong rally this week spurred by the loss of a quarter of Mexico's...
Read more
World Business News

ADIB launches world’s first Islamic digital bank

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched “Amwali” — the world’s first Islamic digital proposition targeting youth between the age of 8...
Read more
World Business News

Oil rises as full US clearance for Covid-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the US drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, stoking investor hopes...
Read more
World Business News

PayPal launches crypto buying and selling

NEW YORK: PayPal will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil retreats after two-day rally on supply issues

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a breather after a strong rally this week spurred by the loss of a quarter of Mexico's...

Ravi development project to generate $40bn revenue: Imran Khan

Rupee hits 11-month low level to cross Rs165

Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.