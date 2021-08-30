Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to reward remitters

By Monitoring Report

The government has decided to launch National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP) on 1 Oct to allow redemption in cash of reward points earned by overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances back home through official channels.

This decision was finalised by the cabinet in a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Finance Minister (FM) Shaukat Tarin explained, “requested that the decision of ECC on the NRLP be ratified with the stipulation that the points/rewards earned by the remitters may also be redeemed in cash”

Under the scheme 1 per cent reward points on an annual remittance of up to $10,000 equivalent, 1.25pc reward on up to $30,000 and 1.5pc reward points on annual remittances of more than $30,000 are likely to be allocated.

Article continues after this advertisement

Additionally, a remitter of $25,000 a year would be entitled to a reward of Rs46,575 based on the points accumulated. This means the first $10,000 in remittance would get reward points at the rate of 1pc, followed by 1.25pc for the next $15,000.

For this purpose, an android and IOS app has already been developed in both English and Urdu. Moreover, the NRLP will include three categories: green, gold and platinum. In addition to a feature of “Virtual Loyalty Card”.

These reward points can also be redeemed against PIA tickets, extra luggage, duty on cars and mobile phones, renewal of CNIC/NICOP or passport. Other payments of utility bills, life insurance and taxes can also be made through these points.

The estimated financial budget for this scheme is Rs13.107 billion for FY2022 and was approved by PM on 2 July.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNFS&R to form joint programme for upgrading agriculture in AJK
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NFS&R to form joint programme for upgrading agriculture in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Food Security & Research and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) here on Monday agreed to increase collaboration...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee loses further ground, closes at 165.96

Pakistani rupee on Monday continued its losing streak against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank after shedding another 34 paisa against the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Country’s debt over Rs38bn in June 2021: SBP

Pakistan's debt has soared to Rs38,697 billion in June 2021 with most of it being acquired from local financial sources, according to data released...
Read more
HEADLINES

Chinese company to invest $360m in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese company Century Steel has decided to make a $360 million investment in Pakistan for which the government has allotted 20 acres of land...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams US crude hub

TOKYO: Oil prices pared early gains on Monday, off more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session as a powerful hurricane ploughing through...

Chinese company to invest $360m in Pakistan

Profit E-Magazine Issue 156

CAEXPO to be held online, offline from Sept 10

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.