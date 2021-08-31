CAA extends restrictions on inbound flights till Sep 30

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the restrictions imposed on inbound flights till September 30 in order to lessen the risks of spread of the coronavirus.

According to a notification issued on Monday, all Pakistanis whose return to Pakistan from Category C countries is scheduled till September 30 may travel to the country without grant of a special exemption. They should also possess a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, the notification said.

The CAA, in the travel advisory issued earlier, had said all inbound passengers of age six years and above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. “All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan,” the travel advisory had said.

Positive testing passengers between the age of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of concerned authorities, it said. “Positive testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue,” the travel advisory had said.

“Considering the volatile nature of the Covid-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan,” the advisory had added.