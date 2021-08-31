Privatisation Commission summons applications PSM revival

In an advertisement, the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan has asked for applications for Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) revival to be submitted by September 30.

The Privatisation Commission is encouraging both national and international investors to take part in the rival of PSM.

This decision was taken as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the federal cabinet had directed to speed up the entire process of revival of the PSM.

This announcement was made earlier this year, in a meeting jointly headed by Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro, and the ex-minister for finance, Hammad Azhar.

Besides instructing all concerned institutions to expedite the process, the establishment of a new subsidiary for steel mills was also discussed in the meeting.