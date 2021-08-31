Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Privatisation Commission summons applications PSM revival

By Monitoring Report

In an advertisement, the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan has asked for applications for Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) revival to be submitted by September 30.

The Privatisation Commission is encouraging both national and international investors to take part in the rival of PSM.

This decision was taken as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the federal cabinet had directed to speed up the entire process of revival of the PSM.

This announcement was made earlier this year, in a meeting jointly headed by Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro, and the ex-minister for finance, Hammad Azhar.

Article continues after this advertisement

Besides instructing all concerned institutions to expedite the process, the establishment of a new subsidiary for steel mills was also discussed in the meeting.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNSS data shows negative net savings
Next articleOil dips on hurricane impact on US refining, weak China data
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CCoE to review revised oil refining policy draft this week

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) is likely to review the revised draft of Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2021. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

SAPM petroleum likely to be replaced

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum, Tabsih Gauhar, is likely to surrender the charge of petroleum division shortly and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to slash petrol prices by Rs1.5 per litre

On Tuesday, the government decided to reduce petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs3 per litre from Sept 1. Prices of other petroleum products...
Read more
HEADLINES

Largest-ever IPO introduced in Pakistan

Consultant and book runner of Airlink Communication Limited, JS Global, has introduced the largest-ever initial public offering (IPO) in Pakistan worth Rs6 billion. The minimum...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil dips on hurricane impact on US refining, weak China data

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries at...

Privatisation Commission summons applications PSM revival

NSS data shows negative net savings

ECC approves funds to meet Roosevelt Hotel Corp liabilities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.