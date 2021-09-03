HBL marks 50th anniversary of Karachi’s iconic HBL Plaza

KARACHI: HBL, Pakistan’s largest private sector bank will mark the 50th anniversary of its iconic HBL Plaza building on September 4th 2021.

The HBL Plaza building commenced its operations in 1971. The commanding 335 feet skyscraper stands tall on I.I. Chundrigar Road, the heart of Pakistan’s financial district and houses over 1,700 employees.

Recognized as one of the most prominent buildings of Pakistan, the building’s structure with its distinct shape and engineering firsts in Pakistan, remains a symbol of Karachi’s skyline and continues to be one of the most prominent landmarks of the country.

Upon its commencement in 1971 the HBL Plaza building was the tallest bank building in Asia and for decades it remained the tallest building in the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

Over the years the building has been used for sighting the Ramadan and Eid moons and still continues to be an important landmark of Karachi.

Today, HBL Plaza serves as the nerve-centre of HBL’s operations, technology and the digital transformation that the bank has embarked upon with the bank’s profit having crossed Rs30 billion compared to Rs100 million 50 years ago.

Commenting on the occasion, HBL President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Aurangzeb said, “HBL’s financial journey wouldn’t have been possible without our clients, stakeholders and employees who have been steadfast in their loyalty to the bank. Their support has enabled HBL to become one of the leading brands of Pakistan. As HBL looks ahead to its future, to serve the clients through its physical and digital channels, I would like to take this opportunity to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to all our stakeholders, as the bank continues to serve them in the decades ahead.”