Sign inSubscribe
Banking

HBL marks 50th anniversary of Karachi’s iconic HBL Plaza

By News Desk

KARACHI: HBL, Pakistan’s largest private sector bank will mark the 50th anniversary of its iconic HBL Plaza building on September 4th 2021.

The HBL Plaza building commenced its operations in 1971. The commanding 335 feet skyscraper stands tall on I.I. Chundrigar Road, the heart of Pakistan’s financial district and houses over 1,700 employees.

Recognized as one of the most prominent buildings of Pakistan, the building’s structure with its distinct shape and engineering firsts in Pakistan, remains a symbol of Karachi’s skyline and continues to be one of the most prominent landmarks of the country. 

Upon its commencement in 1971 the HBL Plaza building was the tallest bank building in Asia and for decades it remained the tallest building in the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

Over the years the building has been used for sighting the Ramadan and Eid moons and still continues to be an important landmark of Karachi.

Today, HBL Plaza serves as the nerve-centre of HBL’s operations, technology and the digital transformation that the bank has embarked upon with the bank’s profit having crossed Rs30 billion compared to Rs100 million 50 years ago. 

Commenting on the occasion, HBL President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Aurangzeb said, “HBL’s financial journey wouldn’t have been possible without our clients, stakeholders and employees who have been steadfast in their loyalty to the bank. Their support has enabled HBL to become one of the leading brands of Pakistan. As HBL looks ahead to its future, to serve the clients through its physical and digital channels, I would like to take this opportunity to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to all our stakeholders, as the bank continues to serve them in the decades ahead.”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMoPD prioritise development projects in Balochistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

MoPD prioritise development projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: While reviewing the progress on development projects in Balochistan, the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has decided to prioritize important projects...
Read more
HEADLINES

PQA decides to reduce charges by 50pc for exporters

ISLAMABAD: In a move to facilitate exporters for increasing exports it has been decided that Port Qasim Authority (PQA) would reduce wet and dry...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR seeks exemption certificates

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought exemption certificates, details issued under greenfield industrial undertakings. Sources said that FBR has directed all Chief...
Read more
HEADLINES

Agriculture experts request delay release of wheat quota

Islamabad: The agriculture experts have asked the government to delay the release of the wheat quota for two months. The agriculture experts on the condition...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Agriculture experts request delay release of wheat quota

Islamabad: The agriculture experts have asked the government to delay the release of the wheat quota for two months. The agriculture experts on the condition...

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs1.26/unit hike in power price for KE consumers

Rupee falls, hits record low at 166.98

Global trade

Trade gap widens by 133pc in 2MFY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.