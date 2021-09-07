Sign inSubscribe
FBR issues rules for licensing of IT service providers

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued Rules for licensing of IT Service Providers, rendering IT services to retailers undergoing integration with FBR vide SRO 1063 (I)/2021 dated 24th August.

In a series of tweets, the FBR spokesperson said that the operationalisation of licensing regime may take some time to complete the licensing process.

In order to facilitate the retailers and with seamless integration, the current IT service providers will continue to provide services to their client till such time the Board notifies the licensed IT service providers, the spokesperson added.

