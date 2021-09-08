Sign inSubscribe
German delegation to visit Pakistan for exploring investment opportunities

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Ms Fareena Mazhar termed the forthcoming visit of the German delegation to Pakistan as a positive sign for Pakistan’s economy.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck called on Mazhar here on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

During the meeting, the ambassador mentioned that a delegation of German businessmen is set to visit Pakistan in the following week to explore investment opportunities. He added that Lufthansa is also a part of the delegation and is keen on starting operations in Pakistan. He further shared that the business delegation would be visiting Karachi and Islamabad and would be interacting with investors from the private sector and high-level government representatives.

Mazhar shared that she is looking forward to hosting the delegation at BOI and is eager to facilitate them in every possible way. She also added that senior-level meetings with Siemens Global CFO to discuss their plans will pave the way for Siemens establishing itself further in Pakistan.

The secretary while highlighting the various opportunities in Pakistan said that regulatory reform is a priority area for the incumbent government and investor facilitation is being paid special attention. She apprised the ambassador of the ten-year tax exemption introduced in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the landmark one window operation that is set to be launched at the end of November this year.

“I’m confident with the way things are going and I’m positive that the numbers will increase,” the secretary said while talking about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan. She also added that a jump of 15-20 positions is expected in Pakistan’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking in the State Bank’s next DB report.

She further said that Pakistan’s business climate at the moment is very conducive and the government has been introducing reforms to encourage foreign investment from all over the world. She mentioned that business giants like Samsung and Uniqlo are about to start their operations in Pakistan and assured that the Board of Investment, being the premier investment promotion and facilitation organization will facilitate German investors at every step of the way.

 

 

