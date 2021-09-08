Sign inSubscribe
Readymade garment exports witnesses record increase of 9.83pc

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The exports of Ready-made garments during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 9.83 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Ready-made garments worth  US $301,188 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 274,237 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear were increased by 8.28pc, worth US $263,343 were exported as compared to the US $ 243,198 of the same period last year.

During the period under view, other textile materials exports increased by 17.98 per cent as worth US $57,537 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $48,769 of the same period of last year.

APP

