Govt to approve 10pc Adhoc relief allowance to members of parliament

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government is considering approving a 10 per cent Adhoc relief allowance to the members of parliament.

Sources said that the federal cabinet on Tuesday will deliberate on the Parliamentary Affairs Division concerning ‘Grant of 10pc Adhoc relief allowance on the basic pay to the members of parliament and Chairman/Speaker as well as deputy chairman/deputy speaker’.

Earlier, the Prime Minister after the approval of budget 2021-22 rejected the proposal of cabinet division with regard to increasing pay as well as allowances of cabinet members.

The cabinet division had proposed to increase federal ministries, advisors as well as Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) pay and allowances.

In addition, the cabinet will also deliberate on the revenue division summary pertaining to the declaration of operational emergency in terms of the public procurement rules 2004.

Sources said that the government will amend the PPRA rules and allow the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to purchase the IT equipment for the upgrade of the system without a tendering process.

The FBR has requested the government to amend the rules after a cyber-attack on the data centre on August 14, 2021.

The cabinet will also take up the minister of Commerce summary with regard to the reduction of additional customs duties for vendors under SRO 655(1)/2006 and on heavy commercial vehicles.

The Ministry of Finance will also present the report on the remuneration of the Chairman and members of 20 regulatory authorities.

Sources said that the cabinet along with other agenda items will discuss the revenue division’ Waiver of panel surcharge.

 

Shahzad Paracha

