Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic alliance

By press release

KARACHI: HBL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Motor Company Ltd. The MoU was signed by Muhammad Asad Khan, Head – Secured Assets, Consumer, Rural and SME Banking and Abdul Rab, Senior General Manager, Marketing and Sales – Indus Motors.

Through this agreement, HBL will facilitate its customers by providing them with exclusive financing and insurance rates on all Toyota variants. With this initiative, customers can avail preferential rates and priority delivery of their financing facility. The combined expertise of the companies will help save time, reduce hassle, and create a seamless purchase and financing. In addition, 50 authorized Dealerships and 35 TSURE (used certified vehicles) outlets will be utilized to offer leasing facilities.

This alliance will also facilitate Islamic Banking customers and highlight the distribution channel of windows and Islamic Banking branches that are catering to customer needs. Collaboration between conventional and Islamic Auto loans provides customers with various options to choose from.

Aamir Kureshi, Head – Consumer, Rural and SME Banking stated, “The importance of forging such strategic partnerships enables HBL to put the customer first, giving them options to choose between conventional and Islamic auto loans so we can facilitate our customers in every way possible.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Abdul Rab, Senior General Manager, Marketing and Sales – Indus Motor, commented, “When two established giants, such as Toyota & HBL, in the auto finance industry join hands to form an alliance to provide an attractive offer, it creates an excitement amongst the consumers in the market. This was a long-awaited alliance and we are very excited for the outcome of this alliance.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX sheds 174 more points amid rupee depreciation
Next articleBitcoin jumps to $47,500 as cryptos rally for second day
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Engro signs Rs4,500 million Islamic syndicated facility with Meezan Bank

Engro Enfrashare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has entered into an Islamic syndicate arrangement amounting to PKR 4,500 million, led by Meezan...
Read more
FEATURED

Moonis Alvi: The Architect of Karachi’s Energy Future

In June 2018, Moonis Alvi was appointed CEO of K-Electric, succeeding Tayyab Tareen as the top executive of Pakistan’s only privatized power utility. With...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

If the economy is to grow, financial inclusion for women should be the top priority

This is one point that has been brought up time and time again - there is no chance of there being real economic growth...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Hush Puppies Introduces – The Most Sustainable Shoes

Hush Puppies is renowned for its casual footwear catering to men, women and children. Their focus has always been about making a positive difference...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

ECC approves $130 million cash support for PIAC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved US$130 million cash support for Pakistan International Airlines (PIAC).   The Minister for Finance...

Tarin chairs NPMC meeting

Bitcoin jumps to $47,500 as cryptos rally for second day

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic alliance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.